Manny Chohan, 27, Yuba City: 

Q: What’s something that inspired you this year? Or something good that happened to you?

A:  got a new car -- a 2018 Dodge Charger. I’ve been wanting it for a few years now. It felt good to walk in there with my down payment and walk out. 

Q: What do you think the community should be thinking about now and going into 2020? 

A: Fixing the roads. I’ve gotten three flat tires already. 

Pansy Cooper, 52, Marysville:

Q: What’s something that inspired you this year? Or something good that happened to you?

A: My son got his first job and his own place. I’m proud of him. I’m happy because all of my kids and grandchildren are accomplishing everything that they want. 

Q: What do you think the community should be thinking about now and going into 2020? 

A: What we can do to help the homeless. 

Forrest Miller, 58, Olivehurst:

Q: What, in the past year, has inspired you or impressed you?

A: Not too much around here. I’m a lifelong resident.

Q: What’s the one or two things you would encourage the rest of us to think about?

A: In the past five years the homeless have just exploded and, dealing with the homeless, everybody throws money at it. There’s trash everywhere and I think if they did something about the homeless population the trash will go away.

