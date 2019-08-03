Friday, we talked to residents who were out and about in Yuba City about their summer highlights so far. Here’s part one of two:
Omar De LaRiva, Yuba City
Q: What has been the best part of summer?
A: Clear skies and the chance to ride quads and dirt bikes.
Q: What has been the worst part of summer so far?
A: All the heat. It’s been too hot.
Q: What are your plans for the rest of your summer?
A: Working and taking a few more trips to the lake.
David Maldonado, Yuba City
Q: What has been the best part of summer?
A: Having free time to focus on things like painting.
Q: What has been the worst part of summer so far?
A: Definitely the heat. I used to live in San Francisco so I’ve gotten use to cooler weather.
Q: What are your plans for the rest of your summer?
A: Focusing on my art. I’m working on a few ideas I have for Halloween costumes.
Ely Alvarez, Yuba City
Q: What has been the best part of summer?
A: I went to Texas for a month to hang out with friends and watch them graduate. I’m from Yuba City but I used to live there for six years.
Q: What has been the worst part of summer so far?
A: There hasn’t been a bad part.
Q: What are your plans for the rest of your summer?
A: I’m getting ready to go to college at Long Beach. My major is liberal studies. I’m excited.