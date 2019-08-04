Friday, we talked to residents who were out and about in Yuba City about their summer highlights. Here’s part two: 

 

Tegan Syverson, 13, Yuba City 

Q: What has been the best part of summer?

A: Family visits and a break away from school.

Q: What has been the worst part of summer so far?

A: All the heat. It’s been hot. It’d be really nice if there was a water park here. Summer vacation also goes by too fast. 

Q: What are your plans for the rest of your summer? 

A: Hanging out near the AC.

 

Natalie Syverson, 40, Yuba City 

Q: What has been the best part of summer?

A: Enjoying all of the peaches. It’s my first real summer here since moving from Napa Valley.

Q: What has been the worst part of summer so far?

A: There’s never anything bad about summer.

Q: What are your plans for the rest of your summer? 

A: Enjoy spending time with my kids before they return back to school.

 

Shawn Lopez, 41, Yuba City 

Q: What has been the best part of summer?

A: Longer days.

Q: What has been the worst part of summer so far?

A: How hot it’s been. Between running back and forth and the kids – the heat makes everything harder.

Q: What are your plans for the rest of your summer? 

A: I’m taking one more vacation to southern California for the beaches.

