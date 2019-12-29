Locals who were recently out and about reflected on things that happened and gave us advice for 2020.
Vaughan Brookshaw, Davis/Marysville
Q: What’s something that inspired you this year? Or something good that happened to you?
A: My daughter got her MA in occupational therapy and my son just had a baby girl. It’s a satisfying feeling.
Q: What do you think the community should be thinking about now and going into 2020?
A: Economic activity and making use of the vacant buildings in Marysville. It’s also election year – have mercy.
Robert Gudis, 37, Marysville
Q: What’s something that inspired you this year? Or something good that happened to you?
A: It’s so much more beautiful out here. It’s been a nice change. (He just moved from Citrus Heights.)
Q: What do you think the community should be thinking about now and going into 2020?
A: Take the time to enjoy the little things. It can be very refreshing.
Steve Gilliss, 60, Yuba City
Q: What’s something that inspired you this year? Or something good that happened to you?
A: Basically to figure what would make this day and age so polarized.
Q: What do you think the community should be thinking about now and going into 2020?
A: There’s a saying ... “People don’t care what you know, they want to know you care.”
Cashalyn Gilliss, 58, Yuba City
Q: What’s something that inspired you this year? Or something good that happened to you?
A: A little of the opposite of what my husband said. What inspires me is what the community is giving of themselves. Aside from the holidays – year around.
Q: What do you think the community should be thinking about now and going into 2020?
A: Everyone has a story. So be kind.