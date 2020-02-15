As primary elections draw near, we asked people on the street for their thoughts on what local and presidential candidates should be addressing for voters.
Coressa Koel, 39, Arboga:
Q: What is/are the biggest issue(s) in your opinion that you want local candidates to address?
A: They need to take a look at public safety. Education in public safety. One thing I notice for our children. For example, bike safety, there’s not enough education in bike safety for children. There’s not enough education on laws on jaywalking like there used to be. Community and public safety would be a huge benefit within our community.
Q: Biggest issues for our presidential candidates to address?
A: Corruption in our justice system. I think they need to probably break it down (and) fix it.
Wyatt Elis, 26, Yuba City:
Q: What is/are the biggest issue(s) in your opinion that you want local candidates to address?
A: So many things …I think taxes. People are living paycheck to paycheck. To address that, there needs to be more efficient spending of resources. Be more responsible. We just throw money away.
Q: Biggest issues for our presidential candidates to address?
A: Obviously the economy. The bubble is going to burst at some point. Example, needing to get more permits in California for things whereas in other states people do it freely.