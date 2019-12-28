What were you inspired by in 2019? What should we all be thinking about? Locals who were recently out and about reflected:
Emilio Gonzalez, 26, Yuba City:
Q: What’s something that inspired you this year? Or something good that happened to you?
A: My wife and I moved back from Texas. I grew up here but I left for three years to see something different.
It feels good to be home. I missed my family and it gave me peace of mind to be able to spend the holidays with everyone this year. It was like old times.
Q: What do you think the community should be thinking about now and going into 2020?
A: Roll with the punches. There’s always going to be good and bad.
Just have an open mind.
Emile Corlew, 26, Yuba City:
Q: What’s something that inspired you this year? Or something good that happened to you?
A: I got to spend my first Christmas with my stepdaughter. It was great waking up with her on Christmas morning.
Q: What do you think the community should be thinking about now and going into 2020?
A: The homeless. Especially on D Street.
Jessica Burke, 31, Marysville:
Q: What, in the past year, has inspired you or impressed you?
A: It’s been tough. Moving to a smaller area ,everyone we’ve encountered has been so friendly.
Q: What’s the one or two things you would encourage the rest of us to think about?
A: Just be nice to other people.
It takes no time or effort.