Marysville, CA (95901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.