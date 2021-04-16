Despite months of closures, business modifications and pandemic-related limitations, things have been business as usual at Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down, according to Mike Nichols, president of the nonprofit organization.
“A few things were slowed down, but we were able to continue helping active duty service members, veteran and homeless veterans during the pandemic,” said Nichols.
Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down provides a myriad of services to veterans and their spouses and dependents, including assistance with medical transportation, rehabilitation, housing, meals, shelter, burial costs, counseling services and connecting vets to state and federal service programs.
According to Nichols, partnerships with HUD and Veterans Resources have allowed them to get local veterans most in need of housing into a place to live during the pandemic.
Nichols said Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down has also been facilitating a weekly food giveaway in the old KMart parking lot for the past few months.
The organization receives food donations from the Nevada County Food Bank, the Oroville Gleaners as well as government-issued food boxes from Feed the Children for the giveaways.
Food is distributed to local churches, food closets and transitional and halfway houses each Wednesday morning, depending on food availability, before the giveaway is opened to the public at 9 a.m.
“The food giveaway is open to anyone in the area,” said Nichols.
Nichols said they try to give away all of the food they have on hand each week and food is distributed by the case.
In September, Nichols said Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down received a $10,000 donation from the Yuba River Endowment, which helped to keep their doors open during the pandemic and allowed them to continue offering services to local veterans.
As things start to reopen, Nichols said the organization is planning to hold their 21st annual Stand Down event at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Sept. 9-11.
In addition to the many returning services offered at the three-day event, Nichols said there will be an entire hall dedicated to dental work, with 20 dental chairs operated by local volunteer dentists, as well as ophthalmology services.
“That is something we have never had before,” said Nichols.
According to Nichols, veterans that attend the event will be able to access no-cost dental cleanings, exams, extractions as well as an eye exam and, if needed, two free pairs of glasses.
Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down is also planning to host their largest annual fundraiser, the “Standing Tall for Veterans” dinner at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain on Saturday, Nov. 6.
“We didn’t get to have it last year because of the pandemic,” said Nichols.
Nichols said the community can help with either event through monetary donations or by volunteering their time.
For more information, visit www.yubasutterveteransstanddown.org.