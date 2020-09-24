You get an idea of how extensive the Highway 20 road work is east of Marysville when you look at an aerial shot.
“It’s been quite a transformation for where the road used to be and what the end result will be,” said Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, public information officer for Caltrans District 3. “They’ll have wider shoulders … some of the curves will be pretty much eliminated and they’re also building new bridges on both projects.”
There are a couple projects underway.
For the State Route 20 Browns Valley Roadway Project, work includes resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating a 4.5-mile section of roadway between Marysville Road and the Yuba River (Parks Bar) Bridge; widening shoulders; constructing a new Dry Creek Bridge; straightening the curve between Stacy Ann Drive and Sicard Flat Road; and flattening the slope of the roadway between Valhalla Way and Digger Pine Lane, according to a fact sheet on the project.
The reason for the project, according to the fact sheet, is that the roadway no longer meets current 55-mph highway design standards for a rolling terrain; existing alignment and shoulder widths no longer meet current highway design standards; Dry Creek Bridge doesn’t provide full permit load capacity, has narrow shoulders and doesn’t meet current seismic standards; current truck climbing lanes don’t meet operational needs; and pavement needs rehabilitation to avoid pavement deterioration or the more frequent use of pavement maintenance measures.
Meanwhile, work on the State Route 20 Timbuctoo Roadway Project includes upgrading a two-mile section of Highway 20 from the Yuba River Bridge to about one-third of a mile east of Smartsville Road; straightening curves; widening segments of highway to create 12-foot-wide lanes; widening shoulders; and constructing a new bridge on the realigned section of highway, according to a fact sheet on the project.
The reason behind the project, according to the fact sheet, is that the roadway no longer meets current 55-mph highway design standards, and existing alignment and shoulder widths no longer meet current highway design standards.
Mohtes-Chan said crews are making good progress on both projects.
He said about 50 percent of the work is completed on the Timbuctoo Project and a little more than 25 percent complete on the Browns Valley Project.
He said some of the work they’ve been working on includes constructing the new bridge for the Timbuctoo Project, alignment and paving and striping on some sections.
On the Browns Valley Project, he said they’ve been doing grating work, rebuilding the roadway and starting on the new Dry Creek Bridge, Mohtes-Chan said.
Earlier in the year, rock blasting was done for the projects – he said at this point they don’t have anymore blasting planned.
“For both … they’ll be working as much as they can until the rainy season,” Mohtes-Chan said.
He said they’re starting to prepare and get erosion control ready as some work might be suspended when the wet season starts.
Another thing crews are working on, Mohtes-Chan said, is building a wildlife undercrossing.
“If (wildlife) cross the highway, they can go under the roadway,” he said.
He said the systems are built to encourage animals to go under the roadway, which allows them to safely get to the other side without being a hazard to both drivers or the animals.
He said it’s being built near Monument Trail.
The total cost for the Timbuctoo Project is estimated to be $54 million and is expected to be complete in winter of 2022 – construction began in the spring of this year.
The Browns Valley Project is expected to cost $61.5 million and is expected to be complete in winter of 2022 – construction began in the spring of this year.
Sutter State Highway 20 Pavement Restoration and Bridge Replacement Project
According to a fact sheet, Caltrans is working on the Sutter State Highway 20 Pavement Restoration and Bridge Replacement Project.
The project includes repaving about 12 lane miles of Highway 20 from the Sutter Bypass to 0.1 miles west of Lytle Road; widening shoulders; improving drainage systems and upgrading safety features; and replacing the Wadsworth Canal Bridge.
The reason for the project, according to the fact sheet, is that pavement exhibits signs of distress, and the highway’s shoulder widths, roadway profile and Wadsworth Canal Bridge – which was built in 1920 and widened in 1959 – no longer meet current highway and bridge standards.
Mohtes-Chan said it’s expected that this project will be completed this year.
The project is estimated to cost $32.8 million and construction began in August 2019.