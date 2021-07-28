After a year of construction on a safety and roadway improvement project along Highway 99 through the heart of Live Oak, crews are about to reach another project turning point.
“Crews are ready to chalk up another milestone by finishing paving work and roadway widening this week on the east side of the roadway from Myrtle to Ivy Street,” said Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, public information officer for Caltrans District 3.
Mohtes-Chan said crews anticipate relocating the temporary concrete barriers tonight (Thursday) and start working across the highway on the west side of Highway 99/Live Oak Boulevard between Myrtle and Ivy Streets.
“On the south end of town, crews also will perform paving work this coming week before they install rebar for the new concrete section of roadway on the west side of highway around the Elm Street intersection,” said Mohtes-Chan. “We anticipate concrete to be poured in early August. Crews also will be doing traffic signal foundation work, curb, gutter, sidewalk, sidewalk ramp and parking bay work at various locations.”
During the next phase of the project, crews will be performing miscellaneous sidewalk, curb, gutter, parking bay, landscaping and road work into the fall, according to Mohtes-Chan.
Caltrans and Live Oak are in the second year of construction of a two-year $36 million pavement, safety and streetscape project to replace old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. The project will also install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Live Oak Boulevard and Kola Street, said Mohtes-Chan, and widen the highway from two lanes to four lanes with either a median, two-way left-turn lane or room for left-turn pockets at intersections.
According to Mohtes-Chan, the project is funded in part by a $10 million federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant and $2.3 million from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) – the California Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Mohtes-Chan said motorists can anticipate various lane and shoulder restrictions in addition to intermittent stop and go traffic during road work.
“They should be alert for workers and equipment entering and exiting the highway,” said Mohtes-Chan. “Pedestrians should be aware of the work areas and use designated crosswalks.”
Mohtes-Chan said Caltrans and the project contractor continue to ensure that there is access to businesses in the construction areas while the work is ongoing.
“Businesses are open during construction,” said Mohtes-Chan. “We have posted directional signs directing customers to temporary access points.”
The project expects to be predominantly completed by the end of the year, according to Mohets-Chan, but there may be some minor work taking place in 2022.
Construction updates on this project are available at www.liveoak99.com, on the Liveoak99 Facebook page and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/live_oak_99.