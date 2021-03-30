Crews continue working on emergency repairs to a stretch of Maxwell Road this week after the road was closed due to a failed culvert.
Michael Azevedo, director of the Colusa County Public Works Department, said as of Monday evening, the culvert had been replaced and excavation was approximately 60 percent backfilled and compacted.
“We are cautiously optimistic the repair will be completed by the end of this week and reopened to traffic,” said Azevedo.
The closure, which extends from Four Mile Road and Holloway Road, has been in effect since March 22.
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting March 24 to discuss the situation and since the nature of the damage was considered an emergency, they dedicated to forgo the competitive bidding process due to the additional time delays that would add to begin repairs.
“On March 25, 2021 George Reed Inc. began work to replace the failed culvert, requiring removal of the pavement structure section and excavation of approximately 10,000 cubic yards of material,” said Azevedo.
While repairs continue, Azevedo said he thanks the public for their patience and asks that motorists obey posted road closures and avoid the repair site.
“Interaction between public vehicles and construction equipment/crews only slows the process and creates an unsafe environment for all involved,” said Azevedo.