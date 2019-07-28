Crews are scheduled to continue working on various Caltrans projects throughout the region.
Here’s what motorists can expect this week:
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Construction continues on a $28.5 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Route 20: Between McGanney Lane and Upper Smartsville Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m.-8 a.m. today through Friday for paving work.
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
- State Route 20: Between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m.-3 p.m. today through Thursday for drainage and shoulder work.
- State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in 2019.
- State Route 20: Between I Street and Blue Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Friday for concrete and crack seal work.
- State Route 70: Between Second Street and 18th Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between the Yuba-Sutter county line and Buchanan Street, motorists can expect a moving lane closure at various times and locations from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Wednesday for striping work.
- State Route 20: Between Levee Road and Marysville Road, motorists can expect a moving lane closure at various times and locations from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Wednesday for striping work.
- State Route 70: Between Erle Road to the E Street Bridge, motorists can expect alternating lane and ramp closures at various locations from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation.
- State Route 70: Between Jack Slough and Boyer Road, motorists can intermittent lane closures from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Friday for shoulder work.
- State Route 70: From east of Sly Park Road to Ice House Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Wednesday for striping work.
- State Route 70: Between the State Route 65-SR-70 separation and the Olivehurst Road overcrossing, northbound motorists can expect a full closure of the highway from 12:01 a.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for emergency bridge repairs on the Olivehurst overcrossing. Crews will start closing northbound lanes at 9 p.m. each night.
- State Route 70: Between Erle Road and the Olivehurst Road overcrossing, southbound motorists can expect a full closure of the highway from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. today through Wednesday for emergency bridge repairs on the Olivehurst overcrossing. Crews will start closing southbound lanes at 8 p.m. each night. Motorists should follow the signed detour route.
Sutter County
long-term project
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work has started in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between North Tarke Road and West Butte Road, motorists can expect a moving lane closure at various times and locations from 8 p.m.-8 a.m. today through Wednesday for striping work.
- State Route 20: Between Humphrey Road and S. Butte Road, motorists can expect a moving lane closure at various times and locations from 7 a.m.-5:45 p.m. today through Wednesday for striping work.
- State Route 20: Between Lytle Road and the Sutter-Yuba county line, motorists can expect moving lane and ramp closures at various times and locations from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Wednesday for striping work.
- State Route 99: Between Oswald Road and Barry Road, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday for paving work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- Interstate 5: At Petroleum Creek, northbound motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. today for bridge work.
- State Route 20: Between the Colusa-Lake county line and First Street, motorists can expect a moving lane closure at various times and locations from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for striping work.