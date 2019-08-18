Caltrans released a schedule of roadwork that is set to continue this week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Construction continues on a $28.5 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
- State Route 20: Between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can expect around-the-clock one-way traffic control today through Thursday for grinding, paving, and construction work.
- State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in 2019.
- State Route 20: Between I Street and Blue Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for concrete work.
- State Route 70: Between Second Street and 18th Street, motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for striping and concrete work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between Mcganney Lane and Smartsville Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for paving operation.
- State Route 20: Between Meyer Lane and Hallwood Boulevard, motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday through Friday for grinding and paving.
- State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra County): Between Marysville Road and Yuba Pass Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today and Thursday for miscellaneous work.
- State Route 65: At McGowan Parkway, motorists can expect the right shoulder closed through Sept. 21 for construction of an additional lane on the off-ramp to McGowan.
- State Route 70: At the State Route 70 and State Route 65 split, southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday for tree work.
- State Route 70: At McGowan Parkway, motorists can expect ramp restrictions and right shoulder closures on local cross-street from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for concrete pour.
- State Route 70: Between Silva Avenue and Old State Highway, westbound motorists can expect shoulder restrictions from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for grinding and paving.
- State Route 70: Between Chandler Road and Old State Highway, motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday for tree work.
- State Route 70: Between Olivehurst Avenue and the State Route 70 and State Route 65 split, westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for emergency work.
- State Route 70: Between Erle Road to the E Street Bridge, motorists can expect alternating lane and ramp closures at various locations from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Saturday for roadway excavation.
- State Route 70: Between Laurellen Road and the Yuba-Butte County line, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. today for striping operation.
Sutter County
long-term project
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work has started in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between W Butte Road and S Tarke Road, motorists can expect moving lane closures from 9 p.m.-8 a.m. today through Tuesday for pavement marker replacement.
- State Route 20: Between Humphrey Road and W Butte Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday and 9 p.m.-9 a.m. Friday for paving work.
- State Route 20: Between Colusa Frontage Road and the Feather River, westbound motorists can expect shoulder closure from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter, and sidewalk.
- State Route 99: Between Queens Avenue and Bridge Street, motorists can expect lane restrictions and median closure from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on today for landscape work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between the Lake County line and Husted Road, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-8 a.m. today through Thursday for striping and pavement marker replacement.
- State Route 20: At Freshwater/Husted Road, motorists can expect long-term right shoulder closure from 8 a.m.-midnight through September for sign work.
- State Route 20: between Main Canal and Oak Street, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Thursday for pavement marker replacement.