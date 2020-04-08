The Fifth Street Bridge Replacement project is continuing, even as the rest of the area has been ordered to shelter-in-place by state and local health officials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Project manager Mehrdad Varzandeh said workers on site are complying with the requirements of construction sites during this time, but that it has not made work more difficult.
“We just keep chugging along,” Varzandeh said.
The latest development with the project was the deck and superstructure of the old Fifth Street Bridge being removed, leaving the piers and foundation.
Using wire saws and cranes, the structure was lifted out and over the Feather River last week as part of the ongoing controlled demolition. The Feather River Channel was closed from Monday to Friday last week to allow for this step of the demolition to be completed. The next step is to remove the piers and foundation. On April 15 crews will begin work on removing two piers that are in the levee and, as of June 1, they can begin going into the river to remove the foundation and rest of the piers of the old bridge, according to Varzandeh.
On the new bridge, closure pours, removal of falsework and barriers on the exterior and middle of where traffic will run continue.
“It’s going to get really granular,” Varzandeh said.
Roadwork on the Marysville side of the project has been completed but repairs to the roadway in Yuba City have begun ahead of schedule due to a lower volume of traffic due to bi-county health directives. Starting March 31, Second Street was closed between Aylor Avenue and Bridge Street. Varzandeh said the goal is to have the roadwork on Second Street completed by the end of April
Traffic is not affected on the Fifth Street Bridge by the Second Street closure but volume on the bridge has decreased.
“That kind of goes without saying,” Varzandeh said.