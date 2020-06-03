Crews have been conducting hazardous soil remediation work over the last few weeks to a vacant parcel in Yuba City in preparation of a new hotel being constructed on site.
City officials have said the location is important because of its proximity to downtown and a new hotel would likely bring more people to the business district and lead to further development in the area. In addition, the city hasn’t added a new hotel since 2006.
Benjamin Moody, director of Development Services for Yuba City, said site remediation work has been ongoing since early May.
“The city is very supportive of seeing this land being utilized,” Moody said. “These parcels of land have a long complicated history of efforts to be cleaned and rehabilitated to provide a development project that adds to the city’s downtown and local economy.”
The site at Bridge and Shasta streets is known as Feather River Mills. Past uses of the site include rail lines and a train station, a match plant and lumber company, a marine boat service, electronic container storage, independent electric plant boiler, in-ground salt water tank, coal piles, and charcoal storage, according to Appeal archives.
One of the issues with the site is that it was heavily contaminated with various chemicals from past operations. Crews are currently carrying out a hazardous soil remediation project of the entire site that includes the removal and replacement of contaminated soil. Moody said completion of grading activities is expected soon. Once work is completed, the hope is that the state will give the final go-ahead within the next few months for construction activities to begin, he said.
The parcel of land is approximately 7.5 acres and the planned hotel would be built on a 1.5-acre lot within the site, or at the southwest corner of Shasta and B streets.
The rehabilitation and development of the site is being led by Mehmet Noyan in partnership with Hilbers Inc. The developer leading the hotel project efforts is Lotus Management Inc. out of San Jose.
Moody said plans for the Holiday Inn Express Hotel include a four-story, 93 unit facility – a total of 56,049 square feet. Plans for the hotel have been submitted and are under review.
“The project is under review by multiple city departments, we are expecting to have the review finalized in the next month or so, pending the substance of the plan check comments,” Moody said. “On site, the contractor will continue grading activities to finalize the remediation of the site and then begin coordinating the specific grading and utility work for the hotel site, which will then lead to site and building improvements.”
The city does not currently have a construction schedule or timeline for the project, Moody said.