In order to help special needs students transition to college or career paths, the Yuba County Office of Education calls on its WorkAbility program to provide resources and support.
WorkAbility programs are employed at the state and county level across California to provide career and life skills for disabled students as they transition to college, the workforce or independent living.
Yuba County’s WorkAbility program utilizes a variety of career assessments to help students decide what careers match their individual interests and goals. By exploring different job paths and options for education, they gain a better grasp of life skills needed after graduation.
WorkAbility also partners with several local businesses to give disabled students work experience opportunities. Students are placed in a job based on their preference with input from the WorkAbility staff as well as their teachers. During the placement, vocational counselors offer any support the student may need to be successful.
Employers such as retail businesses and restaurants receive a pool of prescreened workers who are ready for training, as well as on-going employer support services, officials said.
According to Vocational Counselor Jorge Aleman, every student with an Individualized Education Program (IEP) is eligible to participate in WorkAbility. Last year, Yuba County Office of Education staff identified 853 eligible students. Of those, 503 high school students and 236 middle school students were enrolled in WorkAbility, Aleman said.
Around 80 of these students were able to find jobs and are paid through WorkAbility’s annual grant funding. According to Aleman, people with disabilities have some of the highest rates of unemployment in the state. Equipping disabled students with career skills is necessary to bridging the gap.
“Statistically speaking, individuals with disabilities have a really high percentage of being unemployed. They are capable, but they don’t have many opportunities. If we can close that gap, it’ll be important,” Aleman said.
WorkAbility staff have maintained partnerships with every district in Yuba County, which allows them to visit each school and meet with special needs students to connect them with skills and resources in line with their IEPs.
“Everything is tailored to every kid. Every student can talk to us and after we do an assessment, we can decide together what is the best fit,” Aleman said. “We have to keep in mind their disabilities, their abilities and what’s available in the area.”
Other than retail and restaurants, WorkAbility partners with local beauty salons and schools to understand the job environment.
Aleman said that guest speaking, life skills workshops, job coaching and resume services are frequently provided to students enrolled in the program. Students are taught how to fill important tax and employment documents including a W-4, I-9 and Employment Development Department forms.
The program also teaches financial literacy to help students understand and navigate their own finances and educational loans or aid, Aleman said. WorkAbility offers a tour of Yuba College once per year, and Aleman attends events at Sierra College in Rocklin and Butte College in Chico to share other options with students in the program.
“My job is to give as much information as I can so they can make a better decision of what they want to do after high school,” Aleman said. “I used to work in the classroom and the transition program. After a while, seeing students work on their IEPs and meeting their goals, after they get out of high school there was nothing or nobody to follow up with them. I found out about (WorkAbility) and I really believe in what we do.”