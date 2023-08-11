Picket2.jpg

Employees with the Marysville Employment Development Department picket for better wages on Friday in Marysville. 

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Employees at the Marysville Employment Development Department joined statewide efforts on Friday to bring attention to current contracting negotiations between the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and state legislators.

A “small, but mighty” group of Marysville workers and union representatives formed an informational picket in front of the Yuba County One Stop office to highlight the state’s offer of a 7% wage increase over three years, approximately 80% less than what SEIU negotiators proposed in June.

