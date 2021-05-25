Last week, Supervisor Andy Vasquez let residents know via Facebook that the county would be inspecting Yuba County parks and where necessary conduct repairs and maintenance work.
Vasquez said the goal is to get on top of a problem that has not been high on the board’s list of priorities. He said residents have reached out to the board recently about issues at parks.
“Vandalism is the biggest challenge to maintaining county parks, causing safety issues, necessitating the need for repair to equipment, and often harming plant life,” said Public Works Director Dan Peterson in an email.
At POW/MIA Park located on Edgewater Circle, Vasquez said the bathrooms had to be closed because they were being damaged.
“That’s the main challenge at all parks,” Vasquez said. “…Some people just love destroying stuff.”
Vasquez said the effort by public works to inspect parks has already begun but is still in the beginning stages. He said public works will not require any official action from the board to move forward. Board members with parks in their district will work with public works to have issues addressed, Vasquez said.
In addition, he said residents should reach out to their supervisor if they have concerns over conditions at their local park.
“Logic would tell you it’s a good idea,” Vasquez said. “It has to happen.”
Peterson said his office routinely visits all county-operated parks to perform weekly and monthly maintenance.
“They observe and report most maintenance issues and perform informal inspections at least once per month” Peterson said. “Public Works also welcomes public reporting of damage or hazards in the parks.”
Peterson said public works has been working to fix damaged benches and tables at POW/MIA Park.
Public works requested a quote from the manufacturer for replacements.
“The county can repair some of the benches in-house at a reduced cost and will replace those items county staff cannot repair,” Peterson said. “We have already removed equipment deemed unsafe. Unfortunately, the pandemic has delayed delivery of some equipment.”
Peterson said vandalism caused damage to the benches at POW/MIA Park.
“Sycamore Ranch and Hammon Grove have their own set of similar challenges related to the campground and day-use,” Peterson said.
The public can provide feedback about parks by emailing PublicWorks@co.yuba.ca.us or Parks@co.yuba.ca.us.
“Public Works is committed to providing safe and engaging outdoor spaces to the public through the county parks,” Peterson said. “We have a dedicated team that takes pride in the parks, including a certified arborist.”