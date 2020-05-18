A virtual meeting is being hosted by the city of Marysville to help brick and mortar businesses come up with a plan for dealing with the economic impact of COVID-19.
At 2 p.m. today (Tuesday) a presentation will be online that will include a panel with legal, public sector and business representatives. The goal is to develop a downtown COVID-19 playbook by working with businesses, property owners and public sector agencies. Today’s meeting is the first workshop as part of that process.
To be included in the meeting, email eculver@marysville.ca.us to be sent a link.