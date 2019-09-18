Yuba City plans to hold a joint workshop this week to discuss the best way moving forward to enhance economic development within the city.
Officials hired Audrey Taylor of Chabin Concepts to provide the city with consulting services regarding economic development. During Wednesday’s workshop, she will provide a presentation with specifics about Yuba City and discuss next steps the city can take to bolster economic development.
“The intent of the workshop is to explore our options and define each multi-pronged approach toward economic development,” said Mayor Shon Harris. “This is a way for us all to get on the same page, and we will use this discussion as a way to hit the start button and start seeing some positive results.”
The joint workshop will include both City Council members and officials that are part of the Yuba City Economic Development Commission.
“We want to have plan development, but we also want to make it super friendly for businesses and developers to work here,” Harris said. “We will look at our impact fee schedule and try to find other creative ways to make it more enticing for new developers.”
One way to capitalize on the city’s opportunities, he said, is to consider agri-tourism – like Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Yuba County or Apple Hill in El Dorado County.
“We are ripe with opportunity to develop some sort of agri-tourism,” he said. “We don’t want to just focus on retail opportunities, but an experience that is unique to Sutter County. We are open to all of those options.”
Taylor will provide consulting services to the city throughout the year. The city is paying her $32,000 for consulting services, with the funds being made available by the elimination of the city’s economic development position during the recent fiscal year budget process.
Wednesday’s economic development workshop is planned for 2 p.m. at the Yuba City Senior Center – 777 Ainsley Avenue.