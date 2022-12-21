The dancing violinist known as Lindsey Stirling may soon include singer, acrobat, and comedian to her list of talents.
Her show at the Hard Rock Live in Sacramento on Monday was jam-packed with Christmas cheer, aerial stunts, contemporary dancing, and comedic banter with an equally talented crew. This nearly sold-out show boasted an extremely diverse audience with fans both young and old gathering together to enjoy one of America’s most unique performers.
The “Snow Waltz Tour’’ covered a plethora of Christmas tunes mixed with Stirling’s own dubstep style and flashy instrumental arrangements. “Snow Waltz” marks Stirling’s 12th tour which started on Dec. 5 in Hershey Pennsylvania. Since then, she has performed almost daily with Hard Rock marking her 11th stop with four more on the way. This 36-year-old spit fire hasn’t seemed to slow down since her 2012 music video “Crystallize” went viral on YouTube. Perhaps this is why so many of her themes revolve around winter, it’s the only thing that can cool this fiddlin’ queen down.
Since mastering the art of violin dancing, Stirling has upped her antics by adding in a few circus stunts. Most impressively, she was able to keep playing the violin while spinning around upside down on an aerial hoop. If those in the 1960s found Jimi Hendrix’s behind-the-head guitar riffs impressive, Stirling’s tricks must be right on par with some of the greats. Her lively facial expressions mimicked those of Lucille Ball or Carol Burnett and the work she’s put into her vocal capabilities shined on songs like “Oh Holy Night” and “Santa Baby.”
As a performer, Stirling has been very open about her faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Some of the night’s most touching moments came when Stirling shared her testimony and spoke on her struggles with overcoming anxiety, stage fright, and the loss of her father.
“In my early years, I would run back to the dressing room and cry because I was sure that everyone in the audience was disappointed that they had bought a ticket,” said Stirling. “But then my therapist finally told me something that clicked, I’m not here to be perfect, I’m just here to give a gift. And each one of you here also has gifts to give, and that’s what we’re here to do.”