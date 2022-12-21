The dancing violinist known as Lindsey Stirling may soon include singer, acrobat, and comedian to her list of talents. 

Her show at the Hard Rock Live in Sacramento on Monday was jam-packed with Christmas cheer, aerial stunts, contemporary dancing, and comedic banter with an equally talented crew. This nearly sold-out show boasted an extremely diverse audience with fans both young and old gathering together to enjoy one of America’s most unique performers.

Tags

Recommended for you