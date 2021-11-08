Yuba City resident Keith Churchill, 93, remembers the last time he saw his good friend Ben Camarino – through a window screen as he sat outside Summerfield Senior Living in Yuba City.
Churchill would pick up Camarino each Monday to attend the Live Oak Lions Club meeting together, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic halted all visits to the senior living facility.
During the one visit that they were able to have, Churchill said he chatted with his friend through an open window about the state of things during the pandemic.
A short time later, on Oct. 15, Camarino, 97, of Yuba City, passed away.
Churchill said the pair had been good friends for more than 20 years after becoming acquainted and Churchill introduced Camarino to the Live Oak Lions Club.
“He was a very well liked, generous guy,” said Churchill.
After his friend’s death, Churchill said he wanted to pay tribute to his good friend’s memory by sharing a few stories.
“It was quite a life he lived,” said Churchill. “I just thought someone should know about him and all the amazing things he did in his life.”
Churchill said Camarino was drafted out of high school and assigned to a B17 bomber in the Air Force as a radioman and gunner.
“He flew 32 missions in France and Germany,” said Churchill. “That was a lot in those days. Normally people would fly about 25, but he served more than most.”
According to Churchill, of the many missions that Camarino participated in, one incident during World War II stuck out for him.
“There were about 1,000 planes in the sky in six pods and only one pod came back,” said Churchill. “More soldiers were killed in the air during that mission than on the ground and he was one of the few that survived. He really had someone looking after him.”
After retiring from the Air Force, Churchill said Camarino moved to New York City and became a police officer, a position which he held for 28 years.
“He really liked being a police officer,” said Churchill. “In all his years on the job, he never shot anyone or got injured.”
When he retired from the police force, Churchill said Camarino got a job at J.P. Morgan, about a block and a half away from the twin towers of the World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan.
“He would make deliveries to the towers every morning, but there was nothing to be taken on the day the buildings were hit,” said Churchill. “He was very fortunate. I really think he had a guardian angel watching over him all those years.”
Arrangements for Camarino were made under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City and Churchill believed he was buried at the Sutter Cemetery next to his wife.
Churchill said he wanted to organize a celebration of life for Camarino, but he has not been able to facilitate a ceremony at this time.