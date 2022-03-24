WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and leaders of NATO allies agreed to double the organization’s troop presence in Eastern Europe during a flurry of wartime summitry Thursday in Brussels, an effort to keep the alliance united in its effort to isolate and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
The White House also announced new sanctions against more than 400 Russian elites, Duma members and defense companies — one more turn of the screw in the West’s economic pressure campaign against Moscow. The Group of Seven, which joined in the new sanctions, disclosed initiatives aimed at cracking down on efforts by Russia to evade sanctions and preventing its central bank from using gold reserves to shore up the country’s sagging economy.
The U.S. also plans to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the country and to donate $1 billion to help European nations flooded with Ukrainians fleeing the war, Biden said at a news conference where he declared that NATO has “never been more united than it is today.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said, “is getting exactly the opposite what he intended to have, as a consequence of going into Ukraine.” While stressing that the U.S. and its allies hadn’t expected their actions alone to be enough to deter Putin, Biden said the “most important thing is for us to stay unified, and focus on what a brute this guy is.”
The extraordinary gathering of leaders, planned in just days, was convened largely to send a signal of resolve to Putin while ensuring NATO allies remain on the same page as they plot additional measures against Moscow and prepare for scenarios that could draw them deeper into the conflict.
“We are determined to continue to impose consequences on Russia to bring about an end to this brutal war,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said as he opened the meeting, expressing support for Ukraine, recognizing “the great courage” of its people and of those inside Russia “who are bravely speaking out against the war.”
“We hear the voices,” he said. “They matter.”
The meetings come one month to the day since the war began and at what could be a critical juncture for the fate of Ukraine, Europe and the world.