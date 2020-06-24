MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s 7.5-magnitude earthquake has left 10 people dead, authorities said Wednesday, with 23 people reported injured and more than 2,000 buildings damaged.
The death toll rose from seven after the bodies of two men were found among the rubble in the town of Santa Maria Ozolotepec in southern Oaxaca state, Gov. Alejandro Murat said late Wednesday.
Civil protection coordinator David Leon put the toll up to 10 shortly after speaking to Foro TV.
“We are continuing to move rubble,” Murat told Radio Formula during a trip to assess the damage in Santa Maria Huatulco, near the epicenter of the quake, not ruling out that the number of victims may increase.
The other seven deaths, of two women and seven men, also occurred in southern Oaxaca.
More than 2,000 homes and 59 schools suffered damage in the state, where road traffic was reestablished after nine roads were affected by landslides or other problems, according to the governor.