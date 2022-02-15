KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s defense ministry announced Tuesday it would begin pulling back some troops from areas near the border of Ukraine, a move that suggested Moscow may be seeking to defuse tensions over a crisis in Ukraine that has unsettled Europe and drawn condemnation from the Biden administration.
A spokesman for the ministry said in a statement that large-scale exercises involving land, sea and air units were ongoing, but that troops who had completed such training “will make marches in a combined way to” their garrisons.
The statement offered a measure of hope that Moscow was pulling back from a full-scale invasion of its neighbor, a former Soviet republic. In recent weeks, Russia has massed a formidable force of an estimated 130,000 troops that has nearly encircled Ukraine. The troop deployments have raised alarms in Western governments, with U.S. and NATO officials issuing warnings that an attack is imminent.
The crisis has radiated across European capitals and is the latest flashpoint in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that NATO expansion eastward is a threat to Moscow. It is unclear what concessions — if any — Putin may have received from European leaders and President Joe Biden, but on Monday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that NATO membership, despite being written in the country’s constitution, remained a “dream.”
The Russian units “of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and will begin moving to their military garrisons today,” said Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov. Russia’s army divides its command into five districts. The Southern and Western districts cover territories neighboring Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement follows other encouraging signs from the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin met Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and in a highly choreographed scene, tasked his top diplomat to continue negotiations with the West, which had threatened deep economic sanctions and other consequences if Russia were to invade Ukraine.
The Putin-Lavrov meeting and the military spokesman’s statements did not diminish fears in Kyiv or among NATO leaders that war is no longer on the table. Konashenkov said in the same statement that large-scale naval and other military drills were still being conducted. Konashenkov also did not provide many details about the number of troops being withdrawn to their garrisons, but an army statement issued Tuesday said some of the troops would return to their permanent stations in Dagestan and North Ossetia.
Even so, Western officials and those in Ukraine approached such developments with caution. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the announcement gave “ground for cautious optimism,” but added “we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on ground.”
“What we have seen on the ground, since last spring, is that they are moving forces around,” Stoltenberg told reporters, noting that such movements had not been accompanied by the withdrawal of equipment. “The movement of forces does not represent real de-escalation.”
Ukrainian officials also expressed skepticism about Russia’s intentions.
“When we see the withdrawal, we will believe in de-escalation,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a video briefing from Kyiv on Tuesday.