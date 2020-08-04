NEW YORK – North Korea appears to be making progress in the development of nuclear weapons, according to a classified United Nations report, details of which were confirmed to dpa on Monday.
North Korea “probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles,” diplomatic sources said, citing the report.
The document on compliance with sanctions against North Korea emphasized that the assessments were based on information from a member country.
It asserted that North Korea was continuing its nuclear program, including the production of highly enriched uranium and the construction of an experimental light-water reactor.
The report noted that North Korea, of late, had not tested any intercontinental or middle-range missiles, but there were eight tests of short-range missiles in March.
“However, the Peoples Republic of Korea has maintained its nuclear facilities and has continued to produce fissile material. It has continued to develop infrastructure and capacity for its ballistic missile program,” the report found, according to diplomatic sources.
Asked about the report, a spokesperson from the South Korean Defense Ministry said that it was assumed that North Korea’s ability to miniaturize a nuclear warhead had already reached a “meaningful level.”
That North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un is aiming for nuclear weapons is said to be no secret: In a speech in recent days, Kim made it clear that he considers his country’s apparent nuclear arsenal a security guarantee.
“Thanks to our reliable and effective self-defense nuclear deterrent, the word war would no longer exist on this land,” Kim told veterans a week ago to mark the 67th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.
“The security and future of our state will be guaranteed forever,” he added, according to state news agency KCNA.