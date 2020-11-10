ROME – Pope John Paul II promoted disgraced American ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick believing his profession of innocence, while Pope Francis punished him once solid child abuse accusations emerged, a highly anticipated Vatican report said Tuesday.
McCarrick, 90, was last year confirmed a serial sexual predator by the Vatican’s disciplinary office. He was kicked out of the clergy after being found guilty of soliciting during confession and abusing adults and minors.
Tuesday’s report, more than 400 pages long, looked into widely held suspicions that McCarrick’s habit of sleeping with young seminarians was known for decades but that his superiors in the U.S. and the Vatican turned a blind eye.
“We have no comment,” Barry Coburn, an attorney for McCarrick, told dpa regarding the newly released report.
It found that McCarrick, who was made a bishop in 1977, received no negative character references until the mid-1990s, and that this was examined in detail before he was appointed archbishop of Washington in late 2000 and made a cardinal in early 2001.
Cardinal John O’Connor, archbishop of New York, received anonymous and non-anonymous reports and forwarded them to the Vatican’s ambassador to the U.S., and from there, they landed on John Paul II’s desk.
As the allegations were probed, four New Jersey bishops “confirmed that McCarrick had shared a bed with young men but did not indicate with certainty that McCarrick had engaged in any sexual misconduct,” the report stated.
Recent investigations established that “three of the four American bishops provided inaccurate and incomplete information to the Holy See regarding McCarrick’s sexual conduct with young adults,” and this “likely” swayed John Paul II toward giving McCarrick a promotion. “The evidence shows that Pope John Paul II personally made the decision to appoint McCarrick and did so after receiving the counsel of several trusted advisers on both sides of the Atlantic,” the report stated.
McCarrick was said to have written a letter to John Paul II’s personal secretary Stanislaw Dziwisz, in which he admitted the “imprudent” habit of sharing a bed with seminarians at his beach house, but denied any sex.
“In the 70 years of my life, I have never had sexual relations with any person, male or female, young or old, cleric or lay, nor have I ever abused another person or treated them with disrespect,” he was quoted as saying.
In 2005, newly elected Pope Benedict XVI received fresh reports about McCarrick, upon which he reversed a prior decision to let the cardinal stay as Washington Archbishop for another two years, and made him retire in early 2016.
However, Benedict XVI stopped short of ordering a full canonical enquiry.
“Instead, the decision was made to appeal to McCarrick’s conscience and ecclesial spirit by indicating to him that he should maintain a lower profile and minimize travel for the good of the Church,” the report said.
When Francis became pope in 2013, he “had heard only that there had been allegations and rumours related to immoral conduct with adults occurring prior to McCarrick’s appointment to Washington,” and believed his predecessors had dealt with them, the report said.
His stance was said to have changed when, “in June 2017, the Archdiocese of New York learned of the first known allegation of sexual abuse by McCarrick of a victim under 18 years of age, which occurred in the early 1970s.”
McCarrick, once one of the most influential Catholic Church leaders in the U.S., was removed from active service in June 2018 and stripped of his cardinal title a month later.