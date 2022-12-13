During its most recent council meeting last week, the Live Oak City Council welcomed a new council member and named a new mayor and vice mayor.

Live Oak City Clerk Clarissa Menchaca said that Bob Woten is now the mayor of Live Oak with Jeramy Chapdelaine now serving as vice mayor. The terms for both, who recently won two of three seats up for grabs on the council, will expire in 2026.

