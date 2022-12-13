During its most recent council meeting last week, the Live Oak City Council welcomed a new council member and named a new mayor and vice mayor.
Live Oak City Clerk Clarissa Menchaca said that Bob Woten is now the mayor of Live Oak with Jeramy Chapdelaine now serving as vice mayor. The terms for both, who recently won two of three seats up for grabs on the council, will expire in 2026.
Along with the naming of Woten and Chapdelaine to their respective positions on the council, the council also welcomed Ashley Hernandez. Hernandez, whose term also expires in 2026, received the most votes in the Nov. 8 election with 16.91% of the vote. Woten was second and Chapdelaine finished third.
Other members of the Live Oak City Council include Lakhvir S. Ghag and former mayor Nancy Santana. The terms of both Ghag and Santana will expire in 2024.