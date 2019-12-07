A restoration is underway of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Smartsville, first built in the 1800s, to bring it back to a state where it can serve as a community center and museum for the small foothill town.
On the historic church’s grounds is a large redwood tree planted by a group of school children 100 years ago along with a plaque at its base memorializing a local soldier – Edward McGanney -- who died in France during World War 1.
The nonprofit organization behind the restoration work – Smartsville Church Restoration Fund, Inc. – has expanded the memorial site in recent years to also memorialize a handful of other former Smartsville residents/veterans of the town who have since passed. The idea was to established something that honored the soldiers who had ties to the area for their service to the country.
While sisters Sally Knutson and Charle Lennon were touring the restored church and memorial site recently, they saw an opportunity to add to the memorial using their background with the Wreaths Across America organization. On Sunday, Dec. 15, they will hold a special wreath ceremony at the site as a way to honor those it memorializes and to celebrate the 100-year milestone.
“Placing the wreath signifies remembrance,” Knutson said. “Basically, the idea of Wreaths Across America is to teach the next generation about veterans and what makes our country great.”
Knutson, a Nevada City resident who helps place wreaths at veteran gravesites in Nevada County with her sister every year as part of the Wreaths Across America event, has familial ties to the Smartsville area, which makes participation in Sunday’s event extra special for her. Four of her great-great grandfathers settled in the small town during the Gold Rush.
Another reason her mother used to take her and her sister to Smartsville as kids was because of their ties to the Thomas Mooney family, a man that lived in the foothill town during the Gold Rush era and was an early settler of Smartsville. The sisters were in possession of an old painting of Mooney that they thought would be at home inside the restored church, so they brought it to donate it to the group restoring it and toured the site. That’s when they first got the idea to hold a special wreath ceremony.
“We are just thrilled that we are able to do this,” Knutson said.
Janet Burton, secretary of the Smartsville Church Restoration Fund, Inc., said Sunday’s event will also provide an opportunity for her and her colleagues to show off the restoration work they’ve completed at the church site.
“This is an event that has fallen into our laps, and it’s a great way to do something to honor the soldiers, Smartsville and the church,” Burton said.
The nonprofit first began restoration work in 2003 with the repairing of the church’s roof, followed by foundation work. Keeping the building secure and safe from the conditions was a milestone for the group, said Kit Burton, president of the nonprofit.
In 2018, work began to repair the church’s bell tower. That work was completed this year. Work continues on the interior in preparation of the facility’s public use. Kit Burton said they expect the remaining work to cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars once all is said and done.
He said anyone interested in viewing the building, offering their services or providing equipment to help in the effort can contact him at kitburton@hotmail.com. More information about the project can be found at www.smartsvillechurchrestoration.org.
The wreath ceremony, Sunday Dec. 15 will begin at noon at the church site – 8445 Smartville Road, Smartsville. The event will include speakers, Christmas carols and a homemade tamale lunch. Donations will be accepted to offset lunch costs.