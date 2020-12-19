Wreaths Across America ceremony honors local veterans

It has been said that a veteran dies twice – once when they take their last breath and once when their name is said aloud for the last time.
For this reason, dozens of people gathered at Sutter Cemetery Saturday morning to join thousands of others across the nation in remembering those that have served their country during the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Tom Walther, public relations coordinator for Yuba-Sutter Stand Down’s Wreaths Across America program, said more than 4,000 wreaths were sponsored for this year’s local program – a record number – and more than 1,500 of those were placed at the Sutter Cemetery.
The remaining wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans at Live Oak Cemetery, Meridian Cemetery, Sierra View Cemetery in Olivehurst, Yuba City Cemetery, Colusa Cemetery, Lofen Cemetery in Wheatland and Fairview Cemetery in Rio Oso.
“The freedom we enjoy has not come without a price,” said ceremony facilitator Marcus Bole in Sutter Saturday morning. “The men and women laying before us have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country … We owe them our way of life.”
During the ceremony, Army veteran Sergeant First Class Obie Wickersham spoke of his friends and brethren dying during his time serving in not one, but two wars as well as his time as a prisoner of war during the Korean War.
Of the several stories Wickersham shares, he spoke of a friend that did not survive the long march from South Korea to China.
“I buried him on the side of a mountain and told myself ”If I ever get home and his remains ever get back to his family, I will be at his funeral’,” said Wickersham.
Nearly half a century later, Wickersham said he received a call from his friend's parents asking him if he could come to a funeral at Arlington National Cemetery because they had found some of his friend’s remains.
“Today is an important day to remember,” said Wickersham. “... I know today he will have a wreath on his grave.”
Wickersham also laid a wreath on the grave of a POW veteran during the ceremonial wreath laying to recognize the more than 80,000 veterans listed as prisoners of war or missing in action.
“These individuals have never returned home, they were never reunited with their families and their homes and we shall not forget them,” said Bole.
The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute by the American Legion Post 705, followed by taps and a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” by Kurt Baird.
Across the nation, 2,557 cemeteries participated in the day of remembrance on Saturday to remember the 1.7 million veterans buried in each of the 50 states.
According to Walther, Wreaths Across America is offering half priced wreaths for next year’s ceremony through Jan. 15.
Wreaths can be purchased by mailing a check to Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down, P.O. Box 1775, Marysville, Ca 95901.
For more information, call 749-1036.