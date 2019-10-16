Honoring those who served in the military, the Yuba-Sutter area will again participate in placing wreaths on the graves of veterans this December. It’s an opportunity to reflect and remember those who served.
National Wreaths Across America Day, an event to honor deceased military veterans, will be Saturday, Dec. 14.
Tom Walther is an event volunteer and president of the Military Officers Association of America for six counties. He said the event was started years ago by a wreath-maker in Maine who delivered his extra wreaths to Arlington Cemetery, and has since grown to 1,600 cemeteries across the nation and abroad.
A veteran dies twice,” Walther said. “When they take their last breath and when their name is last said.”
The wreath laying ceremony aims to combat that issue by having volunteers say the name of the veteran as a wreath is placed on their grave.
Walther said the greenery, called remembrance wreaths, can be donated for $15 dollars each and for every two wreaths purchased through the Yuba-Sutter Stand Down a third wreath will be donated at no cost.
This year wreaths will be placed at eight local cemeteries: Colusa Cemetery, Fairview Cemetery, Live Oak Cemetery, Meridian Cemetery, Sierra View Memorial Park, Sutter Cemetery, Wheatland/Lofton Cemetery and Yuba City Cemetery.
“Last year we had about 3,000,” Walther said of the number of wreaths laid in 2018. “It’s growing every year and I hope it continues.”
Participating in the wreath ceremony for the last few years is Shane Griego, a District Four commander for the American Legion Department of California.
Griego volunteers with the Sierra View Memorial Park ceremony and said it’s breathtaking to see people come together and cover the entire park in about 45 minutes.
“Seeing the wreaths and the stillness of the morning, it really warms your heart,” Griego said.
Walther said he would love to eventually cover each of about 8,000 veteran graves in the Yuba-Sutter area, and emphasized that people don’t have to purchase a wreath to participate.
“Whether you purchase a wreath or not just please come out and support our veterans,” Walther said.