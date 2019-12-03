With nine ceremonies scheduled for Dec. 14, approximately 3,900 wreaths have been purchased that will be laid on the graves of veterans in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa as part of Wreaths Across America, according to coordinator Cindy Languell.
While the deadline to purchase a wreath online was Monday, Languell said Wreaths Across American may extend the deadline a couple days. Those who purchase a wreath online in the next couple of days may have their wreath go toward a grave this year, but if not, it will be credited to next year, according to Languell.
Eight of the cemeteries participating in the Wreaths Across America program this year will have all the veterans graves at their cemeteries covered by a wreath. Languell said the number of wreaths is up from last year in part because this is the first year cemeteries in Colusa and Pleasant Grove are taking part.
The Wreaths Across America program started in Yuba-Sutter in 2016. Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down coordinates the program but does not use the program as a fundraiser. Instead, for every two wreaths purchased, Stand Down receives a third free that goes toward covering a veteran’s grave.
“No money ends up back in the community,” Languell said. “It’s just a way to honor the veterans.”
Languell said some local nonprofits took part in the program as a fundraiser and received $5 back on every wreath purchased.
The ceremonies that start at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14 will be handled by different civic groups that will be provided with a script from Wreaths Across America but will be able to have their own unique ceremony.
“It’s just really a way to pull the community together,” Languell said. “We’re a military community.”
Languell said the plan is for the program to continue every year and she has heard from cemeteries in Colusa County that want to be involved starting next year. According to Languell, there are approximately 8,900 veterans’ graves in cemeteries in the area meaning approximately 5,000 more wreaths would need to be purchased to cover them all.
“We’ve got a lot of room for growth,” Languell said.