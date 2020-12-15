A record number of wreaths will be placed on the graves of thousands of veterans throughout the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area this weekend.
Each year, ceremonies take place at cemeteries across the United States to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach youth the value of freedom, according to the Wreaths Across America website.
Tom Walther, public relations coordinator for Yuba-Sutter Stand Down’s Wreaths Across America program, said more than 4,000 wreaths were sponsored for the local program.
“It’s a trying time and it’s an honorable thing to honor the veterans,” Walther said.
He said the ceremony at the Sutter Cemetery will include bagpipes and special guests – everyone is invited to help lay the wreaths.
The cemeteries participating in the Yuba-Sutter Stand Down’s program include Live Oak, Colusa, Meridian, Sutter, Yuba City, Sierra View, Lofton and Fairview.
Walther said it’s recommended that people wear masks and chairs will be spread out for social distancing at the ceremonies, which begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
On Friday at 1 p.m., Walther said people are also invited to help him put out small American flags at the Sutter Cemetery to mark the veterans’ graves so those who lay wreaths the following day know where to put them.
The Marysville Veterans of Foreign Wars will also host a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Marysville Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, said VFW Senior Vice Commander Brock Bowen.
Bowen said people are also invited to attend – social distancing will be observed and masks and hand sanitizer available.
He said they have 120 wreaths for the veterans along with seven ceremonial wreaths this year.
The ceremony will take place rain or shine.
For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. On the website, people can search for a local location by clicking “Find a specific location.”