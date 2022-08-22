Yuba County foothills resident Alton Wright officially announced his candidacy Monday for the open board seat for North Yuba Water District Division 1 in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. 

If he obtains the two-year seat, Wright will represent Forbestown, Challenge, and parts of Brownsville, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley. Wright is slated to compete against Douglas J. Neilson and Renee Wood for the position.

