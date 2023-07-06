WritingContest1.jpg

Gold Country Writers author Chery Anderson works on her short story entry for the group’s first 1,500 word competition. 

 Courtesy of Chery Anderson

Writers in both Yuba and Sutter counties are now invited to submit original works to the Gold Country Writers’ first Short Story Contest. Gold Country Writers has been hosting 100-word story contests for several years to great success, but this year the group decided to include a competition for works up to 1,500 words.

“That’s what our members are used to writing,” said Chery Anderson, Gold Country Writers’ director of communications, in a previous interview. “We’re hoping this will intrigue a lot of the other members that are not really short, short-story writers.”

