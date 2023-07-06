Writers in both Yuba and Sutter counties are now invited to submit original works to the Gold Country Writers’ first Short Story Contest. Gold Country Writers has been hosting 100-word story contests for several years to great success, but this year the group decided to include a competition for works up to 1,500 words.
“That’s what our members are used to writing,” said Chery Anderson, Gold Country Writers’ director of communications, in a previous interview. “We’re hoping this will intrigue a lot of the other members that are not really short, short-story writers.”
In an effort to become more engaged with the local community, the group has also decided to expand the competition's parameters to include both members and non-members in Placer, Yuba, El Dorado, Nevada, Sutter, and Sacramento counties.
Organizers believe that this new competition will be a great chance for writers to showcase their work and win cash prizes. The deadline for submissions is July 26 and only one entry is allowed per person.
Only original, unpublished fiction stories with a maximum word count of 1,500 words will be accepted. However, writers do have the freedom to use any theme or genre they wish.
Submission fees cost $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Writers will retain full ownership of their work, but by entering the competition they are consenting to have their stories published by Gold Country Writers or showcased as a winning entry. Additionally, Gold Country Media will seek to publish the winning stories online and in local newspapers.
To participate in the contest, stories must be submitted in standard manuscript format. This includes double-spacing, using Times New Roman 12-point font, and submitting the story as a Word or Rich Text document. The stories will be judged anonymously based on specific criteria.
This event is sponsored in part by the Arts Council of Placer County and Gold Country Media. Winners of the Gold Country Writers Short Story Contest will be revealed on Oct. 7 during a special celebration event at the Auburn City Hall Rose Room. The top three winners will receive cash prizes in the amounts of $100, $75, and $50.
For more information about the contest, its guidelines and to submit an entry, visit the official Gold Country Writers website at goldcountrywriters.com.