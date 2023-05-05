As many of its students and families live in isolated areas of south Yuba County, Wheatland Union High School works to ensure that all community members are connected to necessary resources that alleviate barriers to education and wellness.
After receiving funds from the California Community Schools Partnership Program, the high school has been able to implement more programs that address the physical and emotional needs of its students and surrounding community.
As a “community school,” Wheatland Union High’s campus has been transformed into a hub for social services for the area through integrated partnerships with community agencies, Director of Community Schools Aleia Lund said. This helps to ensure that students and their families receive food, housing, medical, dental, parenting classes and mental health resources.
“Wheatland and Plumas Lake are kind of far off from any major cities, so accessing social services, hospitals or other resources can be a challenge,” Lund said.
One of the ways the high school platforms community resources is through its partnership with the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank. Once a month, Wheatland Union High School hosts a monthly food distribution for all members of the community. Lund said that students, staff members and airmen from Beale Air Force Base gather to volunteer for the donation event.
“We wanted to make this available for all our families and make this something that we can be proud of. The number of participants for the food bank has doubled, and we see lines of cars each month,” Lund said.
The school also offers physical and mental health resources on campus for students which provide therapy, dental and health care. This school year, Wheatland Union High School introduced a 10-person team of certified mental health professionals to give students a safe space to destress and practice coping skills to propel them through school. There are currently four therapists and six counselors staffed, which has helped students and families gain easier access to mental health resources, Lund said.
Physical health care is offered through the school via partnerships with Harmony Health, which visits Wheatland Union High’s campus on a weekly basis through its Clinic On Wheels program, Lund said.
Through its work as a community school, students in foster care or homeless youth are also able to access social resources within Wheatland Union High School. The Safe Harbor program gives these students the opportunity to reconnect with peer support after experiencing significant hardships.
“Our community school supports a comprehensive program for our most at-risk students: our foster youth, former foster youth, homeless youth, migrant youth, and probation-involved students,” Lund said. “At its core, we’re supporting school culture and climate to reconnect these students back to school.”
Safe Harbor ensures that vulnerable students have access to necessary social, emotional and academic supports including counseling, tutoring, transportation and advocacy.
“We’re a community that takes care of each other, and we wanted to reflect that in our work as a community school,” Lund said.