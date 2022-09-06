For the third year in a row, Wheatland Union High School received the Gold Medal Award for its college and career readiness program, Get Focused Stay Focused.
The schoolwide program was recognized by the nonprofit organization Academic Innovations for helping students recognize their life and career goals and establishing paths to achieve them, officials said.
“Wheatland Union High School is proud to be a Gold Medal School, offering the best practice opportunities for helping students to achieve success in career and college readiness,” officials said in a statement.
Students are introduced to the program during their freshman year or their first year at Wheatland Union High School through the “Pirate Focus” course. Named after the school’s mascot, the course tasks students with imagining their adult lives and planning ways to build and define the life they want. Students research different career paths and ways to obtain them while also studying personal finances, officials said.
After identifying their college and career goals, students plan out their high school courses to develop skills and begin a professional portfolio to collect proof of skills and achievements.
Time is set aside during social science classes in 10th-12th grade to revisit and revise their plans based on new skills and interests.
Get Focused Stay Focused utilizes Academic Innovations’ educational and career planning website My10YearPlan.com to help students map their plans for life after high school. School administrators, teachers and counselors use the data that students enter into the platform to develop Career Technical Education pathways, officials said.
Wheatland Union High School is one of 16 schools that achieved Gold Medal status for implementing best practices in the Get Focused Stay Focused program, officials said.
In order to meet this status, all students enrolled in a school must have their own workbook and portfolio with access to My10YearPlan.com. Students must also annually update their plans on the platform.
Wheatland Union High School also uses the data entered into the website to target relevant business leaders in the area for industry partnerships to provide students with opportunities for internships, apprenticeships and job shadows, officials said.