WUHS1.jpg

Students from Wheatland Union High School’s band and choir pose with their trophies outside the gates to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo after winning first place in three separate categories at the Music in the Parks competition on Saturday. 

 Courtesy of Dalton McLaughlin

The music department at Wheatland Union High School (WUHS) made some big strides this past weekend at the Music in the Parks event held at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.

Music in the Parks is an annual competitive festival designed for student choral, orchestral, and band ensembles across the United States. The goal of this event is to broaden the visibility of participating groups and incentivise student learning and motivation. Afterwards, the students and their chaperones are free to enjoy a day at the amusement park. 

Tags

Recommended for you