Later this month, about 1,000 students at Wheatland Union High School will take part in a “conference-day style” career and college fair that will include an opportunity for students to get a taste of what their life might be like once they enter the professional world.
The fair will be Thursday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school at 1010 Wheatland Rd. in Wheatland.
Part of the fair will be hosted by SAFE Credit Union financial educators through an event called Bite of Reality. This event will be open to students from ninth to 12th grade and will be led by SAFE’s Senior Financial Educator Gina Richardson.
According to officials, the Bite of Reality event is a way to introduce students to “real-life financial decisions they will make as adults.” Each student will receive a persona with a salary, family size and debt load.
During the event, each student will need to navigate financial choices as they visit various stations that represent housing costs, childcare, utilities and more. The student will then determine whether they met or exceeded their monthly budget.
For the career and college fair portion of the day, students will be placed in a traditional exhibit hall that is expected to be filled with more than 20 local businesses, all branches of the military, and more than 20 post-secondary training institutions and organizations.
There also will be more than 30 workshops presented by local professionals, school representatives and educators for three different tracks: Careers and industries, schools and training, and employability.
Officials said the overall event is part of a school-wide implementation of the “Get Focused Stay Focused” program that helps high school students create a 10-year plan for success. This program is something every student at WUHS is involved in as the curriculum is a graduation requirement.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Carol Keiser at 530-633-3100 x121 or ckeiser@wheatlandhigh.org.