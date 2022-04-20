Earlier this month Wheatland Union High School (WUHS) announced that it will host a conference style College & Career Fair for 1,000 students on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. WUHS has partnered with SAFE Credit Union to host a portion of the event called “Bite of Reality” which will be led by the Credit Union’s employees for students grades 9-12.
The purpose of Bite of Reality is to introduce students to the real-life financial decisions they will make as adults. Students receive a persona with a salary, family size, and debt load. They navigate financial choices as they visit various stations that represent housing costs, childcare, utilities, and more. They then determine whether they met or busted their monthly budget.
WUHS said that its Exhibit Hall will be filled with over 20 local businesses, including all branches of the military, and more than 20 post-secondary training institutions and organizations will be providing information to students about the opportunities after high school.
Students will have scheduled opportunities to attend the Exhibit Hall, participate in Bite of Reality, and attend two of over 30 workshops presented by local professionals, school representatives, and educators in over three different tracks. These categories will include: Careers and industries, schools and training, and employability.
Workshops will include such titles as “Yuba College For Juniors/Seniors,” “Meet GCU,” “Careers in Law Enforcement,” “Opportunities in Pharmaceuticals/Health Care,” “Creating a Resume,” “Making a Good Impression,” and more.
WUHS said the purpose of this event is part of a larger school-wide implementation of “Get Focused Stay Focused,” a program intended to help high school students create a 10-year plan for life success. Every student at WUHS takes the Get Focused Stay Focused curriculum as a graduation requirement, developing a 10-year plan along with a “Skills-Based Education Plan.”
WUHS and SAFE Credit Union said they are pleased to be able to bring this transformative experience to students in the local region.
“It’s part of our ongoing efforts to provide quality, meaningful financial education programs to help our members and neighbors achieve financial well-being,” said WUHS and SAFE Credit Union. “To offer our students hope in relevant learning opportunities; and to assist students in developing a success mindset.”
WUHS and SAFE Credit Union said visitors will need to check-in at the school’s welcome desk. Wheatland High School is located at 1010 Wheatland Road in Wheatland. For more information, or to volunteer, contact Carol Keiser at 530-633-3100 x121 or ckeiser@wheatlandhigh.org.