Wheatland Union High School Link Crew students hosted a student orientation for incoming freshman and transfer students in Wheatland on Monday.

 

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Wheatland Union High School rolled out the welcome wagon for incoming freshman and transfer students in preparation for the 2023/24 school year.

In order to help new students transition to high school, Wheatland Union staff members and Link Crew students helped families become familiar with a new school environment through the Welcome Wagon program. 

