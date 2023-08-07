Wheatland Union High School rolled out the welcome wagon for incoming freshman and transfer students in preparation for the 2023/24 school year.
In order to help new students transition to high school, Wheatland Union staff members and Link Crew students helped families become familiar with a new school environment through the Welcome Wagon program.
School officials held an open house on July 27 to help incoming students and families familiarize themselves with campus, staff members and services offered through Wheatland Union. Parents were also given information on how to access grades, attendance information, clubs, academics, athletics and mental health services available, Wheatland Union High School District Superintendent Nicole Newman said.
School officials also put together a swag bag for each student containing a water bottle, pirate stickers and P.E. clothes among other items.
For those unable to attend the open house, school staff and Link Crew students personally connected with families to deliver information from the open house and invite students to a three-day orientation ceremony called Pirate Come About, which began on Monday.
“We have found over the years, and even more so post-pandemic, that there is a disconnect between middle and high school. The transition is often a challenging one for students and parents,” Newman said in an email. “With our focus on community schools and resiliency this year, we embarked on a new, beginning-of-the-year adventure. Our goal was to meet personally with every incoming 9th grader and their families to make a connection before they show up to school in August, somewhat of a Welcome Wagon. In addition, we wanted to do the same for our current foster, homeless, military, safe harbor, special education, and English learners.”
Director of Health Services Lisa Phillips said that around 275 students joined Pirate Come About, the majority of which were freshman. The three-day event features activities meant to help students feel comfortable with their new classmates and surroundings.
“Orientation is a lot like the combining of two schools. Bear River Middle School and (Riverside Meadows Intermediate School) make up the majority of our incoming students. Giving them a place to be more comfortable with the transition gets all those fears and anxieties out,” Phillips said.
Monday’s activities were centered around icebreakers, games and getting to know other students and the Wheatland Union campus, Phillips said. Incoming students were broken into groups of eight to 10 with two Link Crew members acting as guides.
School counselor Shawna Hulsey said that this year, Link Crew members are committed to providing year-round support to incoming students by connecting them with events, activities and the day-to-day structure of high school.
“Link crew is more than just orientation. They’re here to provide year-round support, not just one and done,” Hulsey said. “There is a conscientious effort to recruit all areas of our students.”
Activities for today and Wednesday focus on education, student conduct and technical orientation like receiving their class schedule.
School officials will continue to connect with families until school starts on Aug. 14 to prepare everyone in the community for a new school year.
“One of the biggest connections is parents knowing what their kids are doing at school,” Newman said.
Back to school
The following is a breakdown of start dates for the 2023/24 school year for districts in the Yuba-Sutter area. Bell schedules for individual school sites will vary.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District, Wednesday
– Yuba City Unified School District, Wednesday
– Live Oak Unified School District, Thursday
– Wheatland Union High School District, Aug. 14
– Nuestro Elementary School District, Aug. 14
– Camptonville Union Elementary School District, Aug. 15
– Wheatland School District, Aug. 16
– Franklin Elementary School, Aug. 16
– Plumas Lake Elementary School District, Aug. 17
– Winship-Robbins Elementary School District, Aug. 18
– Marcum-Illinois Union Elementary School District, Aug. 23
– Pleasant Grove Joint Union School District, Aug. 23
– East Nicolaus High School, Aug. 23