As a veteran and one who served in the Vietnam War, Ray Caballero is intimately familiar with those who served the United States of America.
Caballero said during his 21-year stint serving the American Legion Yuba Sutter Post 42 chapter, he has had the most success helping other veterans by going one-on-one with a veteran.
“The military is a brotherhood,” Caballero said. “You can’t talk to someone who has never been in the military.”
Caballero spends much of his time working boots on the ground with other American Legion Post members trying to convince veterans, especially those without homes, that there are a myriad of services available to veterans and their spouses and dependents.
Some of the services that veterans can receive for free include medical transportation and rehabilitation, housing, meals, burial costs, counseling services and connecting vets to state and federal service programs.
Caballero said both he and Post member Gene Downing have paid veterans’ rent and utilities through help from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
“It’s one-on-one with these guys,” Downing said.
It all comes together through the hard work of Downing, Caballero and the many mainstays volunteering for Post 42 and American Legion Auxiliary Yuba Sutter Unit 42 – the latter celebrating its 100th birthday Saturday ahead of its actual birthday on Monday.
Rosemary Wilhite, the granddaughter of a veteran, said the Auxiliary and Post work together to better the lives of veterans everywhere.
While American Legion Post members are veterans only, Auxiliary Yuba Sutter Unit 42 accepts relatives of veterans, such as spouses, daughters, granddaughters and sisters, Wilhite said.
“Veterans in need can come to the Post and (it) can get them pointed in the right direction,” Wilhite said.
Perhaps the biggest demographic of veterans in need are the ones living on the streets each night suffering through addiction and other demons affecting their mental state, Caballero said.
Through forces like the Post and Veterans Stand Down, between 100 and 200 homeless veterans are provided key services, Caballero said.
Caballero said Veterans Stand Down was started by a five-member committee in 1989, and it stands today as the second biggest resource for veterans in California.
He said at least 1,000 veterans are provided some form of help through Veterans Stand Down each year.
Don Blaser, a Yuba County supervisor overseeing the second district, said by simply talking with Post members at the birthday celebration he learned much more about homeless veteran issues.
Blaser said it is really hard for homeless veterans to accept services, citing that for every 40 homeless veterans that are talked to, 38 said, “Leave me alone.”
Blaser is hoping to use his clout as a local government official to better help coordinate agencies and get more manpower focused on the global crisis.
Caballero said each Tuesday at 5 p.m. there is an open meeting at the Yuba City Veterans Hall where any veteran in need can get a free welfare check.