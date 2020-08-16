For months, local artists and community groups have been busy decorating female manikin bodies in preparation for Yuba-Sutter Arts & Culture’s “Wo-Manikin” gallery event celebrating a centennial of women voters.
“We wanted to do something totally unique in honor of the centenary of the enactment of the 19th Amendment,” said Abbie Cesena, YSAC Managing Director. “We had inherited a collection of half shell manikins and came up with this idea for a community art project around a central theme. The results have been nothing short of spectacular.”
Originally planned as a gallery show, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture changed the format to an outdoor pop up gallery event to adhere to current health and safety guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be at the Teegarden House, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City on Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Twenty-eight Wo-Manikins will be on display, created by local artists and community groups including Lila Solarzano Rivera, Pam Nowak, Stuart Gilchrist, Alondra Bains, Carolyn Sasaki and Gay Galvin, the Yuba County Office of Education, Bridges to Housing and the Alliance for Hispanic Alliance.
“We started with our initial collection of 25 and had to order extras to meet the demand,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “It's always interesting to see what projects really resonate with the community and this one certainly has.”
According to Read, participating artists range in age from nine to 70.
Featured artist Lila Solarzano Rivera said her manakin creation was inspired by Mexican painter Frida Kahlo because she is a strong female public figure that also represented Rivera’s Mexican background and culture.
Before getting started, Rivera said she did research to figure out the best way to encapsulate Kahlo and the final product ended up being much different than she imagined.
“If you know her work you will really understand why I included the things that I do,” said Rivera.
Rivera said she felt it was important to participate in the event to encourage people to get out and vote, especially those that are not registered.
“That’s what all these women were fighting for,” said Rivera.
Carolyn Sasaki, along with Gay Galvin, made a manikin creation that is a combination of Superwoman and sufferagette.
“We wanted to celebrate how much stronger women are than most people perceive,” said Sasaki.
Sasaki said the idea behind the manikin came fairly quickly but the most difficult part of the execution was working with the several different types of media used for the three dimensional project.
During the show, Read said there will be actors portraying suffragists Susan B. Anthony and Lucy Stone as well as several presentations including poetry readings and statements by the artists. Free beverages and cookies will also be available.
All attendees of the event will be required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.
For more information, call 713-8784 or email abbie@yubasutterarts.org.