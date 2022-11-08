With Marysville set to have its annual downtown Veterans Day parade starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture also will honor those that served the nation with two scheduled programs that day.

“Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture works to honor the veteran community by providing a venue for creative expression, camaraderie, and compassion,” organizers said. “This is part of the DNA of the organization, not just on Veterans Day, but every day.”

