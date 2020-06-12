Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is expanding into Yuba City with the planned opening of a new studio space for creative artists to use.
Inspired by the Punjabi word for artist, Kalakara Arts Studio is located at 565 Reeves Ave., just one block from Plumas Street.
“This convenient location, near a prime retail and entertainment district, makes these studios ideal for local artists looking for an affordable space to work,” read a press release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
According to the release, studios ranging in size from 170 to 320 square feet are available at the new space, housed in three separate buildings. The property also includes private gated parking and a tree covered public space for future art shows, festivals and art crawls, read the release.
“We are creating a new arts center and outpost in Yuba City in order to further the services we are able to provide in the community,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
According to Read, the space will also be used as home base for a new grant-funded arts mentorship program led by artist in residence Tina Linville.
According to the release, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture strives to create a supportive artist community to help support this important sector of the Yuba-Sutter community.
“By providing affordable workspace, artists will be able to create and help contribute to the creative community,” read the release. “Having a separate workspace can help an artist focus and give them access to their muse by minimizing distractions. It is important to create specific and distinct boundaries that can separate work from daily life.”
Artists who work in all media are invited to apply for space at the new studio, which is anticipated to open July 1.
For more information, call Abbie Cesena at 713-8784 or email abbie@yubasutterarts.org.
Yuba Sutter Arts recently rebranded itself, by adding a bit of culture to its name.
“Our Board of Directors decided that a more inclusive name, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, was important because of the nature of the work we are doing in the community,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
According to Read, examples of "cultural" activities the organization is involved in include collaboration with the Marysville Japanese American Citizens League for a mural commemorating the history of Japanese Americans, the Sutter County Museum and the American Indian Education Office to participate in the annual Pow Wows and using art as a vehicle to teach science in collaboration with the Yuba Water Agency.
“We have hosted cultural celebrations bringing together all of our local ethnic groups in this community which is so rich in diversity,” said Read. “Unfortunately, many culture groups here exist in silos and there sometimes seems to be a lack of collaboration and coordination. We hope to help contribute to the conversation around turning Yuba Sutter into a cultural destination.”