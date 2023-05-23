The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce was honored recently as one of 16 local chambers for a statewide award that recognizes some of the work that area chambers of commerce do.
Because of its efforts in helping members comply with California employment laws, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber was recognized with the inaugural HR Champion award, according to the California Chamber of Commerce, the nonprofit who gave out the awards.
Representatives of the HR Champion award recipients were honored on May 17 during the CalChamber Capitol Summit in Sacramento.
“California labor law requirements can be a puzzle for businesses of all sizes, especially smaller operations,” Nick Ortiz, California Chamber of Commerce vice president of local chamber relations, said in a statement. “We are pleased to recognize these HR Champion chambers for keeping their members updated on state labor law by participating at a high level in our compliance product resale program.”
The 2023 recipients of the HR Champion award include the following:
– Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce
– Corona Chamber of Commerce
– Fresno Chamber of Commerce
– Gilroy Chamber of Commerce
– Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce
– Oakdale Chamber of Commerce
– Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce
– Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce
– Porterville Chamber of Commerce
– Redding Chamber of Commerce
– Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce
– Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce
– Santa Fe Springs Chamber of Commerce
– The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley
– Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce
– Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce