For the last year, Emma Cucchi has put in countless hours raising her 277-pound pig, Lil Sebastian, as part of the Franklin 4-H Club program. Later this week, she plans to market the pig during the Yuba-Sutter Fair.
She’s been raising pigs for about seven years through the program that she’s been a part of for over a decade.
“I really like (pigs) because they are basically like big dogs and are fun to play with,” Cucchi said.
Local 4-H clubs give area youth an opportunity to learn leadership and entrepreneurial skills by raising animals and putting together exhibits that are shown at the local fairgrounds for a few days out of the year. For most, it’s a long-term commitment, said Nicole Marshall-Wheeler, the local 4-H Youth Development Advisor through the University of California Cooperative Extension.
“It’s like a small business for a lot of these youths. They have to go through the motions of buying the animal, feeding it, tallying up the expenses throughout the year, and then they have to learn how to market themselves to buyers,” Marshall-Wheeler said. “After auction day, all the kids who chose to sell can look at their expenses from a small business perspective and see if their investment paid off.”
Leading up to this weekend, Cucchi prepared by making sure her pig was ready to be marketed. The 16-year-old, who also participates in the Sutter High School FFA program, said her favorite parts of the programs are the leadership skills she’s acquired through the added responsibility. In addition to participating in the showmanship event and marketing her pig, she will have her own exhibits in the fair that showcase her photography, art and floral arrangements.
“I just really love being able to hang out with friends and showing animals at the fair and being able to compete,” she said.
Cucchi and many other area youths that participate in local 4-H and FFA programs have begun arriving at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds this weekend ahead of their events. Locals have been showcasing their talents at the Yuba-Sutter Fair for more than 160 years, and this year’s event is expected to have more than 50,000 visitors attend.
Participants will begin showing animals as early as Tuesday morning and will continue for several days before judging begins on Friday. One of the biggest attractions every year is the Saturday auction, which begins at 9 a.m. and includes junior livestock and vocational projects.
Still exhibits will also be open during the fair. The various buildings throughout the fairgrounds will have exhibits covering everything from woodworking and welding to sewing and cake decorations.
The Yuba-Sutter Fair begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday. Doors open at noon and will remain open until 10 p.m. throughout the event.
Participating in 4-H
Nicole Marshall-Wheeler, the local 4-H Youth Development Advisor, said the Yuba-Sutter area has a number of clubs available for locals to participate in.
“Check out our website. It has the locations of all the 4-H clubs in the bi-county area, as well as some contact information for those club volunteers,” Marshall-Wheeler said. “You can also call our office for more information.”
The program will also have an outreach booth inside Palmer Hall during the Yuba-Sutter Fair this week, where volunteers will be hatching chicks each day with an incubator and youth members will be available to talk about the program.
For more information, visit cesutter.ucanr.edu/Youth–Development or call 822-7515.