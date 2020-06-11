(Editor’s Note: A story about the Yuba-Sutter fair and livestock show was composed and printed in our Ag Life special section, inside this edition, before the fair board decision. This story has the latest information.)
There will be no 2020 Yuba-Sutter Fair.
The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Board of Directors decided to cancel this year’s fair due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, according to a press release. Plans are going ahead for a livestock auction.
The unanimous board vote came after delaying the decision two weeks ago, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that California was moving into the next reopening stage and that theme parks would be included, according to the press release. After further research, it was concluded that fairs and festivals are not considered theme parks and would have to wait to reopen until Stage 4 of the state’s reopening plan, which is not expected to occur by early August. The fair had been scheduled for Aug. 6-9
“While we were hopeful to move forward with holding the annual fair, after collaborating with local and state health officials, it became apparent that there was zero probability of hosting a mass gathering like that of the annual Yuba-Sutter Fair in a safe and responsible manner,” said Dave Dillabo, Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds CEO, in the press release.
However, the board approved moving forward with an on-site livestock show and an online auction.
The show will be streamed live for the public to view and will only be open to the exhibitors’ family members to watch the show on-site.
That decision was based on guidance and approval through collaboration with local health officials, according to the press release.
“We are extremely excited to provide the opportunity for our area’s youth to exhibit and sell their 4-H and (Future Farmers of America) livestock projects, as we realize the essential benefits that are derived from their experience raising livestock,” Dillabo said in the press release. “The fair board and staff will continue to work closely and cooperatively with our local health department and state officials to promote a safe and healthy environment for all of the attendees during the Jr. Livestock Show event.”
The annual Miss Yuba-Sutter Pageant and Scholarship Program was also approved by the board of directors and will take place on site by following local health guidance orders, according to the press release.
Attendance will be limited to family members only and the show will be livestreamed for the public to watch.
Looking ahead a year: the 2021 Yuba-Sutter Fair will take place on the fourth weekend of June – June 24 through June 27, 2021.