This year’s Yuba-Sutter Fair Junior Livestock Auction had sales grossing $997,109 with 417 lots (average price of $2,391 per lot), according to, according to fair managers.
The auction ends animal projects by mostly 4-H and FFA chapter members, ranging in age from 5 to 19. They had spent months raising animals and training them to show for the fair.
Eleven 4-H clubs and 10 FFA chapters were represented.
As part of the auction lots: 51 were beef animals; 141 were hogs; 108 were lambs; 49 were goats; 42 were turkeys. Three pens of chickens and 13 pens of rabbits were also sold, as well as a number of vocational projects.