It’s not uncommon for temperatures to reach 100 degrees in the Yuba-Sutter area, when the fair rolls into town come August.
The main exhibit hall at the fairgrounds might provide some relief from the heat, but its antiquated HVAC system is no match for the 16,000-square-foot building.
Yuba-Sutter fairgoers can chill now – or in the not-too-distant future – as fair organizers have plans to update the system utilizing a recently-received grant worth $530,450 from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
“From a community perspective, the main exhibit building is one of the biggest buildings we have here in the Yuba-Sutter area, so it is utilized a lot throughout the year, whether it be for fundraisers for local organizations or other events,” said Dave Dillabo, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. “Because of its size, the building is pretty hard to sufficiently heat and cool with the current system we have.”
The CDFA, through its fairs and expositions branch, received applications from more than 70 fairgrounds across the state as part of its competitive grant process. The local fairgrounds was one of 12 selected for funding for facility improvements.
Dillabo said the nine swamp coolers currently utilized to cool the structure are ancient and leak fluid.
It’s not just the summertime either. There are four large furnace heaters at each corner of the building that put out heat, but no where near enough to satisfy the entire space.
Dillabo said the new HVAC system will give his team much more control over the temperature throughout the year. They plan to install new insulation as well to help control the building’s climate.
“We are super excited from a fairgrounds perspective. We’ve received a lot of feedback from some of the local organizations that rent that building throughout the year, and they can’t wait,” he said. “We think this will increase the value of the building and hopefully bring in more events.”
Some of the big events that are held at the fairgrounds include a regional bridal show, a home and garden show, numerous livestock events, and fundraisers for local organizations and nonprofits, on top of the annual fair.
As part of the grant, the work must be completed by March 2022. Dillabo said his team wants to get the work done as soon as possible and hope to start the project sometime this year.