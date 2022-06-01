The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds hosted the 26th Punjabi American Heritage festival on Sunday in Yuba City.
While the festival is mostly intended to celebrate Punjabi culture, the Memorial Day weekend event also recognized America’s fallen heroes and began with the singing of the national anthem, Prabhjot Johl, with the Punjabi American Heritage Society, said.
According to Johl, the Punjabi American Heritage Society is a local nonprofit started by local community members with a mission to “help bring understanding and friendship among all people in the Yuba-Sutter region and make young Punjabi children aware of their culture and roots.”
During the festival, “hundreds of children” performed Punjabi dances and the “colorful event” featured live music, exotic foods, fashion and clothing, Johl said. Also included in the festival was a documentary produced by Nakul Singh Sawhney called “Million Churnings.”
The documentary chronicles Sawhney’s life as he spent a year at the “farmers’ struggle near Delhi borders to preserve the historic struggle and recorded how farmers and laborers from three different states joined to support one another for a common cause,” Johl said.
Included in the live music portion of the festival was Kanwar Grewal, a Punjabi singer. Johl said Grewal “engaged and entertained the audience for hours” and that the “audience was mesmerized by his performance.”
Along with support for other nonprofit, nonpolitical, and human rights organizations, the Punjabi American Heritage Society awarded scholarships to graduating seniors from local high schools.
“Many local businesses sponsor and support our organization and we are very grateful for their generosity,” Johl said. “They play a big role in bringing the community together at the festival.”